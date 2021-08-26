Prep Volleyball
Northrop rallies to top Barons in five
FORT WAYNE — Northrop rallied after dropping the first two games and took a five-game win from DeKalb Tuesday. Scores were 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-12.
Paige Snider had 14 kills, 12 digs and two aces for the Baorns. Hope Moring had 24 assists to go with eight kills, nine digs and two aces. Brenna Spangler had six blocks, six kills, seven digs and three aces.
Brooklyn Barkhaus contributed eight kills and seven digs. Paige Langschwager had five kills and 13 digs. Lillie Cserep had 11 assists and seven digs. Aiva Ring had 16 digs and three assists.
"It was a solid team effort with multiple players contributing offensively and a selfless attitude on defense," Baron coach Melissa Hall said.
Prep Boys Tennis
DeKalb takes win from Angola
WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 5-0 winner over Angola in dual competition Tuesday.
Owen Holwerda, Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow won the singles matches in straight sets to lead DeKalb (4-2).
Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel outlasted Marcus Miller and Connor Libey in a third-set tiebreaker, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1). Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey won at No. 2 doubles for the Barons.
The junior varsity match ended in a 2-2 tie. Matt Beckmann and Luke Seiler were singles winners for the Barons. The Hornets got a singles win from Brady Warren and a doubles victory from Jaxson Wise and Johan Carlo Mina.
DeKalb 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (DK) def. Jacob Pontorno 6-1, 3-0. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Aiden Koch 6-4, 6-0. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Michael Newburgh 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 2. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Marcus Miller-Connor Libey 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1). 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Harrison Bruick-Quinn Aldred 6-3, 6-4.
Panthers lose to Fairfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday.
Panther Chase Bachelor won the first set over Falcon Seth Yoder at No. 3 singles. But Yoder came back to win the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
The junior varsity dual was tied at 1.
Fairfield 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Stoltzfus (FF) def. L. Byler 6-1, 6-2. 2. LeCount (FF) def. Ambler 7-5, 6-3. 3. S. Yoder (FF) def. Ch. Bachelor 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. B. Kauffman-N. Hochstetler (FF) def. Lounsbury-H. Culler 6-2, 6-3. 2. Moore-Holsopple (FF) def. M. Levitz-Deveau 6-4, 6-0.
Prep Girls Golf
Warriors top Chargers
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated West Noble 207-212 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday at Heron Creek.
Central Noble only had two girls play. Kali Koontz had 63, and Kayla Keirn had 66.
Hope Haarer was medalist with a 43 to lead the Warriors.
Westview also had Ava Brown with 53, Hannah Klein with 54, Lillian Eash with 57 and Danika Yoder with 59.
Mackensy Mabie paced the Chargers with a 47. West Noble also had Maddie Bottles with 51, Abigail Hawn with 56, Aubrey Weigold with 58 and Tori Hamman with 59.
The top junior varsity scorers were Westview's Kaylyn Gates with 54 and West Noble's Mikayla Nichols 62.
Middle School Football
DeKalb teams defeat Garrett
GARRETT — DeKalb's seventh- and eighth-grade teams won at Garrett Tuesday.
The Barons took the seventh-grade game 20-6. Alex Phillips threw long touchdown passes to Drake Hall and Dalton Cox. Karter Freed ran for a touchdown. Cox had an interception on defense.
DeKalb took the eighth-grade contest 32-7. Brady Culler ran for three touchdowns and also scored on a return for the Barons. Brodi Wilson was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks, worth two points each in middle school play. Xavier Bell and Myles Dobson were defensive leaders for the Barons.
"We are so proud of the selflessness of both teams," DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said. "Everyone contributed to these road victories."
