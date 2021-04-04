“Does anybody really know what time it is?” is a song title popular 50 years ago. The band Chicago indicated in the song that they did not care what time it was because “We’ve all got time enough to cry.”
Unlike Robert Lamm who wrote the song, I care a great deal about what time it is because the times in my schedule allow me to synchronize my life with that of others and to budget and track my life as time passes. I also care because every spring and fall is cursed with a time change.
So, it pleased me to learn that seasonal time changes are now up for consideration in the U.S. Congress, which has prompted sleep medicine specialists to weigh in on the health impact of this major policy change.
Lawmakers in Washington are proposing an end to seasonal time changes by permanently establishing daylight saving time (DST). But the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) is pushing for a Congressional hearing so scientists can present evidence in favor of making standard time the new norm.
According to the AASM, seasonal time changes in either direction have been associated with a range of detrimental health effects. However, the switch from standard time to DST may mean even more risk.
“Current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety,” the AASM noted in a 2020 position statement on DST.
Studies have reported associations between the switch to DST and acute, negative health outcomes, including higher rates of hospital admission, cardiovascular problems, atrial fibrillation, and stroke. Increased production of inflammatory markers, higher blood pressure, and loss of sleep have also been noted with time changes.
These biological effects may have far-reaching consequences, including increased rates of fatal motor accidents in the days following a time change, and even increased volatility in the stock market, which may occur from difficulty thinking clearly.
In 2018, the Florida legislature enacted year-round DST. However, for Florida’s change to apply, a change in the federal statute is required. Fifteen other states (Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming) have passed similar laws, resolutions, or voter initiatives, and dozens more are looking at possible actions. The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states that currently participate in DST, which Indiana, like most states, observes for eight months out of the year.
A recent study reported an 18% increase in patient safety-related incidents associated with human error among health care workers within a week of the springtime change. Time changes can also lead to symptoms of insomnia or long-term, excessive daytime sleepiness. Lack of sleep can lead to negative effects on our minds, including decreased thinking ability, trouble concentrating, and general moodiness.
The time changes can be especially problematic for any population that already experiences chronic insufficient sleep or other sleep difficulties, like teenagers, who tend to experience chronic sleep restriction during the school week, and night shift workers, who often struggle to sleep well during daytime hours.
There is also evidence that the body clock does not adjust well to daylight saving time, even after several months. This is possibly related to daylight saving time disrupting the natural seasonal adjustment of the human clock because of late-evening light.
According to the AASM, permanent DST could result in a perpetual difference between the internal biological clock and the external environmental clock, as well as chronic sleep loss due to early morning social demands that shorten the opportunity to sleep. This mismatch between sleep/wake cycles and social demands, known as “social jet lag,” has been associated with chronic health risks, including metabolic syndrome, obesity, depression and cardiovascular disease.
On the other hand, some experts suggest that daylight saving time promotes active lifestyles as people engage in more outdoor activities after work and school. They also suggest that daylight saving time produces economic and safety benefits to society as retail revenues are higher and crimes are lower.
From my standpoint, I do not care much whether standard time or daylight saving time becomes established as the permanent solution. I just want to stop changing the clocks and my life twice a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.