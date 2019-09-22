Tennis still undefeated in dual matches
The Spartan boys tennis team defeated Adams Central 5-0 Wednesday, Sept. 18. Daniel Gilbert (No. 1 singles) won 6-0, 6-0. Andrew Meier (No. 2 singles) and Thaddeus Dressel (No. 3 singles) both also won 6-0, 6-0.
Both the No. 1 doubles team of Bryant Zitlaw and Tim Steiner and the No. 2 doubles team of Landon Sather and Sebastian Cowan came away with the 6-0, 6-0 as well.
Homestead also beat No. 3-ranked Floyd Central 5-0 Saturday, Sept. 14. Gilbert went 6-2, 6-1. Meier won 6-0, 6-2. Dressel shut out his opponent 6-0, 6-0. In doubles play, Zitlaw and Steiner won 7-6, 6-2, and Sather and Will Grinsfelder won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Spartan volleyball beats Huntington North
The Homestead volleyball squad won 3-0 against Huntington North Tuesday, Sept. 17, scoring 25-20, 25-18, 25-19. Emily Wilcox served 3 aces.
Lexi Durnell had 9 kills and 3 blocks. Kaitlyn Peters had 20 digs. Hannah Gaither had 15 assists.
Compiled by David Fenker
