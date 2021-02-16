Prep Basketball All Tuesday games snowed out
All games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to snowstorm that hit the area Monday and early Tuesday.
There are some makeup dates that have been announced. Three sets of games will be made up tonight with 6 p.m. junior varsity starts. Fremont will host Smith Academy in senior night, Angola will host Bellmont and Westview will travel to Wawasee.
Lakeland will host Northridge on Thursday. Central Noble will travel to Fort Wayne South Side on Monday. West Noble will host Prairie Heights this coming Tuesday. Eastside will host Woodlan next Wednesday.
3 area players named top nomineesLakeland senior forward Bailey Hartsough, Angola senior guard Hanna Knoll and Churubusco senior guard Jackson Paul were all named top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award for their play last week.
College Basketball Bowman honored; Trine men stay high in polls
ANGOLA — Trine University junior guard Nick Bowman was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and was picked to the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Bowman averaged 25.3 points, 6.3 steals and 5.3 assists in leading the Thunder to a 3-0 record against conference opponents last week. That included a collegiate career-high 35 points at Olivet on Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder are 12-0, 3-0 in the MIAA. They are ranked third in the latest D3Hoops.com poll, and the Massey Ratings (masseyratings.com) have Trine No. 1 in the country in NCAA Division III.
The Thunder will host Calvin for a 7:30 p.m. tip today at the MTI Center.
Taylor awarded; Trine women still ranked high
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior post player Kelsy Taylor was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Taylor had 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and shot 59% from the field (17-29) to help the Thunder win all three of their games last week. She also had three steals and two blocked shots.
Trine is ranked second behind Hope in the Massey Ratings’ NCAA Division III rankings. It moved up a spot to fifth in the D3Hoops.com poll.
Kenneth Massey created the Massey Ratings to provide objective team evaluation for professional, college and high school sports. His college football ratings were a component of the Bowl Championship Series from 1999 to 2013.
College Track & Field Miller earns weekly MIAA award
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior and Westview High School graduate Derek Miller was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Indoor Track and Field Runner of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Miller won the 5,000-meter run in Trine’s home meet Saturday in a time of 14 minutes, 56.06 seconds. That’s the best time in the MIAA this season and the sixth fastest in NCAA Division III.
Miller was also second in the 3,000 on Saturday in 9:12.45.
Trine was supposed to go to Calvin’s meet on Friday, but that meet was canceled and will not be made up. The Thunder will host a meet on Feb. 27, starting at noon at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
