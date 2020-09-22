Boys Tennis
Westview sweeps Angola
EMMA — The Westview boys took care of business against Angola in a 5-0 sweep on Monday evening.
The Warriors won each match in two sets and the longest set of the whole match was 10 games.
Westview 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Brad Boyd (A) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Trevyn Towers (A) 6-1, 6-3. 3. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Caleb Biernat (A) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Marcus Miller-Jacob Pontorno (A) 6-2, 6-4. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (W) def. Aiden Koch-Connor Libey (A) 6-1, 6-1.
Fremont defeats Prairie Heights
FREMONT — The Eagles beat the Panthers 4-1 on Monday to improve to 5-3 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
The only position Heights won at was No. 3 singles with Brayton Ambler picking up the victory 6-4, 6-2.
Fremont won at the other four positions in two sets, and the Eagles JV won 7-2 over the Panthers.
Fremont 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Leyton Byler (PH) 6-4, 6-3. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Logan Hamilton (PH) 6-3, 6-1. 3. Brayton Ambler (PH) def. Evan Towns (F) 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Sam Verdin-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Chase Bachelor-Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) 6-3, 6-2. 2. Josh Sherbondy-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Logan Swygart-Kayden Leedy (PH) 6-4, 6-1.
West Noble upends Whitko
LIGONIER — The Chargers beat Whitko 3-2 on Monday evening.
West Noble won at both doubles positions and at No. 2 singles. The Chargers won two of the three junior varsity matches.
West Noble 3, Whitko 2
Singles: 1. David Ousley (W) def. Nate Shaw (WN) 7-5, 6-2. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Aiden Hoffman (W) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2. 3. Bryce Tucker (W) def. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Jackson Hollenbaugh-Blake Schroeder (W) 6-1, 6-3. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wes Shaw (WN) def. Jonathan Strayer-Logan Hoffman (W) 6-0, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.