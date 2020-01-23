Ruth Stultz Preschool

Phone: 894-3549

Address: 1000 Lincolnway West, Ligonier

Destiny Little Dominoes Preschool

Phone: 599-0254

Address: 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville

The Apple Tree Center

Phone: 599-0207

Address: 500 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville

St. John Lutheran School Preschool

Phone: 347-2444

Address: 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville

Faith United Methodist Church

Phone: 347-2616

Address: 411 E. Harding St., Kendallville

Kendallville Day Care

West: 601 Orchard Place Parkway

Phone: 343-9902

East: 342 Lile St.

Phone: 347-1210

Trinity Day Care Ministry

Phone: 636-3358

Address: 706 N. Orange St., Albion

St. Mary School

Phone: 897-3481

Address: 232 N. Main St., Avilla

