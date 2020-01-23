Ruth Stultz Preschool
Phone: 894-3549
Address: 1000 Lincolnway West, Ligonier
Destiny Little Dominoes Preschool
Phone: 599-0254
Address: 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville
The Apple Tree Center
Phone: 599-0207
Address: 500 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville
St. John Lutheran School Preschool
Phone: 347-2444
Address: 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville
Faith United Methodist Church
Phone: 347-2616
Address: 411 E. Harding St., Kendallville
Kendallville Day Care
West: 601 Orchard Place Parkway
Phone: 343-9902
East: 342 Lile St.
Phone: 347-1210
Trinity Day Care Ministry
Phone: 636-3358
Address: 706 N. Orange St., Albion
St. Mary School
Phone: 897-3481
Address: 232 N. Main St., Avilla
