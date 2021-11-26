PREP WRESTLING
Angola, West Noble at Goshen Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Central Noble, DeKalb at Homestead Thanksgiving Duals, 9 a.m.
Eastside at Wawasee Tournament, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeland at Leo, 10 a.m.
Concord at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Garrett, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Angola at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Canterbury, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Trine at Massachusetts-Boston (Cod Fish Tournament), noon
Men, Buffalo State at Trine, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Ohio Northern, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.