PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Fort Wayne North Side, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Angola, 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
ACHA D2 men, Trine vs. Michigan State in Brighton, Mich., 7:45 p.m.
Men, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 8 p.m.
ACHA D3, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Trine at Tiffin (Ohio), 7 p.m.
