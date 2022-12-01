PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb at Fort Wayne North Side, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Westview at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Elkhart Christian at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Angola, 7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

ACHA D2 men, Trine vs. Michigan State in Brighton, Mich., 7:45 p.m.

Men, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 8 p.m.

ACHA D3, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Trine at Tiffin (Ohio), 7 p.m.

