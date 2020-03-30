Past KPC Media Group Prep Gymnastics of the Year
2019: Shiloh Miller, DeKalb
2018: Shiloh Miller, DeKalb
2017: Shiloh Miller, DeKalb
2016: Caitlyn Marlow, DeKalb
2015: Kristin Russell, DeKalb, and Samantha Gieseking, Lakeland
2014: Alex Nickel, Angola
2013: Alex Nickel, Angola, and Alex Cool, Hamilton
2012: Alex Nickel, Angola
2011: Alex Nickel, Angola
2010: Kiya Hill, DeKalb
2009: Kayla Heator, Fremont
2008: Kayla Heator, Fremont
2007: Kayla Heator, Fremont
2006: Leslee Getts, DeKalb
2005: Brooke Newman, Prairie Heights
2004: Leslee Getts, DeKalb
2003: Brooke Newman, Prairie Heights
