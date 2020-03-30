Past KPC Media Group Prep Gymnastics of the Year

2019: Shiloh Miller, DeKalb

2018: Shiloh Miller, DeKalb

2017: Shiloh Miller, DeKalb

2016: Caitlyn Marlow, DeKalb

2015: Kristin Russell, DeKalb, and Samantha Gieseking, Lakeland

2014: Alex Nickel, Angola

2013: Alex Nickel, Angola, and Alex Cool, Hamilton

2012: Alex Nickel, Angola

2011: Alex Nickel, Angola

2010: Kiya Hill, DeKalb

2009: Kayla Heator, Fremont

2008: Kayla Heator, Fremont

2007: Kayla Heator, Fremont

2006: Leslee Getts, DeKalb

2005: Brooke Newman, Prairie Heights

2004: Leslee Getts, DeKalb

2003: Brooke Newman, Prairie Heights

