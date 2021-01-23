Heritage Club to be closed Monday
ANGOLA — In anticipation of a possible winter storm, the Heritage Club — the Steuben County Council on Aging — will be closed on Monday.
Executive Director Denise Kreais said the agency will instead use the day to conduct a deep cleaning of the facility at 1905 Wohlert St.
“We will take advantage of this day to once again deep clean to ensure safety for our senior community,” Kreais said.
People with questions should call 665-8191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.