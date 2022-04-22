Food waste is estimated at a whopping 30-40% of the U.S. food supply, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.
That means we, as Americans, waste about 133 billion pounds of food worth about $161 billion every year. Wholesome food that could have feed families is going to landfills and the land, water, labor and energy used to produce, process, transport and prepare that food is wasted, too.
Causes of Food Waste
Food loss occurs at every stage of the production process. Spoilage, for instance, occurs at every stage of the supply chain. Insects, rodents, birds, molds and bacteria also take their share. Once the food gets to the store, it’s subject to equipment malfunctions, over-ordering and tossing out blemished goods. At the last stage, consumers contribute by buying or cooking more than they need and throwing out the extras.
How to Reduce Food Loss and Waste
The best way to stop food waste, the USDA says, is to keep it from happening in the first place. Some easy steps to prevent food waste in your home is to plan your meals. Make a list before you go to the grocery store and buy only what you need. Cook and serve only what you’ll eat and also plan to use your leftovers. Leftovers should be used within three to four days or frozen immediately. Try giving them a new life by using them in dishes that are different from your first. Your scraps can even be reused as compost to help your plants grow.
Restaurants are famous for offering huge portions. Try and order only what you can finish. Ask the wait staff about portion sizes and take leftovers home to keep for your next meal.
Donating Food
If you end up purchasing more food than your family can eat, consider donating it to local food banks, soup kitchens, pantries and shelters. For business owners such as restaurants and caterers, you can donate perishable prepared foods to help families in need. Always check with the organizations you’re going to donate to as your food may require special handling and distribution to keep it safe.
Food in Landfills
Once your food waste leaves your home, it continues to disrupt the natural environment. Food is the single largest category of material sent to municipal solid waste landfills. There, it generates methane, a harmful greenhouse gas.
By turning your food waste into compost for your garden, you produce less methane and help the environment.
