NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s football team opened its season with a dominant 52-14 victory over Manchester Thursday night at Spartan Stadium.
This will be the final game of the series between the Thunder and the Spartans for the time being. Trine will open the season with Anderson next year. Trine is 14-2 on the gridiron against Manchester, including 13-2 in season-opening contests.
On Thursday, the Thunder had 387 yards in total offense in the first half in building a 31-0 halftime lead. The lead grew as large as 45-0 after Xaine Kirby’s 2-yard touchdown run and Ryan Hibbets’ extra-point kick with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter.
Trine ended up with 526 yards of total offense and forced five Spartan turnovers.
Kirby rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries for the Thunder. Alex Price 9-of-16 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Hibbets kicked a 46-yard field goal to end the first half.
Three Thunder players had over 90 yards receiving. Connor Arthur had three receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Kyran Pearson had three catches for 96 yards, and Brandon Kline had two catches for 94 yards and a score.
On defense, Tyler Pollard led Trine with seven tackles, including five assists and two for loss. Angola’s Marcques Tagliaferri had five tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery. Jamon Gibson intercepted a Manchester pass and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
Spartan backup quarterback Carter Campassi threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Christian Smith had 11 carries for 83 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.