TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Purdue Poly South Bend at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Burr Oak (Mich.) at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Bluffton, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Garrett and Prairie Heights at Angola, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Columbia City, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westview at South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Clinton Christian, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at Concordia, 6:30 p.m.

West Noble at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Norwell at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

DeKalb at New Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Men, Trine at Alma, 7 p.m.

