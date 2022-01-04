TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Purdue Poly South Bend at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Burr Oak (Mich.) at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Bluffton, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Garrett and Prairie Heights at Angola, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Columbia City, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview at South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Clinton Christian, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at Concordia, 6:30 p.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Norwell at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
DeKalb at New Haven, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Men, Trine at Alma, 7 p.m.
