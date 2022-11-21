PREP SWIMMING
Angola, DeKalb and Eastside at Goshen Decaduels, 5 p.m.
Wawasee girls at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Angola at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Westview, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Wayne, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Fort Wayne North Side, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP WRESTLING
Columbia City at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Northrop, 6:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Woodlan, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Northrop at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Concord, 6 p.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Hamilton, 6 p.m
Bethany Christian at Westview, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Trine at Aurora (Ill.), 8:35 p.m.
