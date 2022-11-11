Republicans dominate local elections
Republicans dominated DeKalb County election races Tuesday.
Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, won a sixth two-term term as state Representative for Indiana House District 52, which includes all of DeKalb County and a few precincts in Noble and Steuben counties. He defeated Libertarian challenger Morgan Rigg 8,711 to 2,106.
Dr. Tyler Johnson of Grabill won election to Indiana Senate District 14, defeating Auburn native and Democrat challenger Zach Heimach. In DeKalb County, Johnson received 6,282 votes compared to 2,351 for Heimach. Johnson also won by a sizable margin in Allen County.
Johnson and Heimach were seeking to replace retiring Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who announced he would not seek another term.
Amy Demske was re-elected to DeKalb County Council District 3, defeating Libertarian challenger Kevin Kreigh 1,940 to 429.
Republicans won unopposed races for Circuit Court Judge and Prosecuting Attorney, both for the 75th Circuit; Auditor, Sheriff, Coroner, Assessor, County Commissioner West District, and County Council Districts 1, 2 and 4.
Like DeKalb County, voters in Steuben County voted for Republican candidates in large numbers Tuesday.
Dennis Zent, R-Angola, won re-election as state Representative, defeating Democrat challenger Michael Travis 5,512 to 2,157.
Steuben had far more opposed races, however, but Republicans won each one.
Jim Slabaugh won election as Surveyor; Andy Laughlin won County Commissioner North District; Christina Cress won County Council District 1; Richard Shipe won County Council District 2; and Ruth Beer won County Council District 3.
Republicans won uncontested races for County Prosecutor, Circuit Court Clerk, Auditor, Recorder, Sheriff, Assessor and County Council District 4.
In LaGrange County, Chief Deputy Tracy Harker, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Jason Eiseman 5,488 to 1,092 to be that county’s next sheriff.
Outgoing Sheriff Jeff Campos, a Republican, defeated Democrat Tom Swihart 1,481 to 432 for the County Council District 1 seat.
In Noble County, Republican Max Franklin, a former member of the Kendallville City Council, won election to the County Council, representing District 4. Franklin defeated Democratic challenger Anna Hornberger 1,885 to 612 Tuesday. Democrat Jerry Jansen did not seek re-election.
Officials will not seek re-election
As the election wrapped up, three figures in the local landscape announced they will not seek re-election.
Longtime Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, will not seek a sixth term. Handshoe said her health was a primary reason for deciding to step back.
“The stress is not good for my health, and that’s the hard part,” she said. “It’s full speed ahead or nothing.”
She first ran for office in 1999, losing a narrow race to then-Mayor Larry McGahen. Four years later, Handshoe won a rematch and has held the office since.
She won a challenge in 2007 and was unopposed in the 2011 and 2015 elections. In a contested race in 2019, Handshoe received just under 70% of the vote.
Longtime Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey also announced he would not seek re-election. Dazey has served seven terms in office.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman announced he would not seek a sixth term in office.
“Thank you Angola for allowing me the honor of being your mayor. I promise you that I will not let up at all in my last year in office,” Hickman said. “I truly love our community.”
Bomb threat stops bus in DeKalb County
GARRETT — A student claimed it was a joke, but emergency responders weren’t in a laughing mood.
Multiple agencies stopped an Northwest Allen County Schools school bus traveling to a job fair in DeKalb County just after 9:33 a.m. Wednesday when a juvenile student made a comment about having a bomb to friends.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said the student’s comment was overheard by a teacher.
Stopped in the area of S.R. 205 and C.R. 11 south of Garrett, the school bus was inspected with the assistance of an explosive ordnance device canine from the Fort Wayne Police Department, with nothing ultimately being located of concern.
During the course of the investigation, county police said it was determined the threat was made while the bus was still in Allen County.
Approximately 45 students and some faculty were on the bus at the time, police said.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department will handle any potential criminal charges.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police and the Auburn and Garrett Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the LaOtto Fire Department.
Longtime official honored for service
AUBURN — The late Janet Ordway Surber served DeKalb County residents for 33 years.
Tuesday, the DeKalb County Council and Commissioners honored her with a joint resolution. Ordway Surber passed away Oct. 16. Council President Rick Ring read the resolution in her honor.
Ordway Surber began her service in government in 1983 as Waterloo Clerk-Treasurer and continued in the role until 1991. She was DeKalb County Treasurer from 1992 to 2000 and served 16 years on the DeKalb County Council from 2000 to 2016.
During her time as Waterloo Clerk-Treasurer, Ordway Surber was instrumental in starting the Waterloo Industrial Park, the resolution states.
In the area of community service, Ordway Surber served the Waterloo United Methodist Church in a number of capacities: trustee, finance chairwoman, Sunday school teacher for more than 50 years, and was a member of the choir.
She was the first woman to join and become a member of the Waterloo Lions Club, serving as zone chairwoman, and was awarded the Melvin Jones Award from the Waterloo Lions Club.
She was a member of the Republican Women’s Club, serving several years as president and precinct committeewoman, and was honored as the Woman of the Year.
Angola sets aside funds to resolve NIPSCO gas problem
ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council Monday approved the resolution to set aside $100,000 from the Angola Investment Fund for working to resolve the gas problem with NIPSCO.
To use the funds, matching funding will be needed, the council stipulated.
Common Council member Dave Martin pushed for the resolution and reminded that the gas problem that started in Fremont has begun to affect the entire county.
“We are disappointed with our gas — NIPSCO — supplier not notifying the city that we had supply issues here in town,” Martin said. “You would think that a public utility would, just out of courtesy, notify us that we are close to the maximum capability of our distribution system.”
NIPSCO has said that there hasn’t been enough investment in the community to justify expansion of the distribution system.
Martin said a few years back the city set aside some funds for the Angola Investment Fund, and he proposed to the Common Council to adopt a resolution so that those funds were used to get the problem with NIPSCO solved, “or lobbying to get the problem solved.”
Martin noted he was not ready to move forward with any particular plan for these funds.
Council member Kathy Armstrong suggested the money be matched by a 2:1 ratio.
“I am just one voice on the Investment Fund Board, but I am adamant that we enter into this with a 2-to-1 match, so our $100,000 will become $300,000,” she said.
She reasoned that $100,000 was not enough to “even touch this project or problem,” but if the city manages to get participation from the county, municipalities, or private donors, with $300,000 of shared funds they will be able to start discussing the strategy for further action.
“Once we will reach $300,000, then we will talk about strategy,” Armstrong said. “That’s my vision for this.”
Report: Tourism helped LaGrange weather pandemic
LAGRANGE — No one has ever doubted just how important tourism is to LaGrange County, but at Monday morning’s LaGrange County Commissioners meeting, Phyllis Youga, the executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, gave the commissioners numbers to support that fact.
Youga made a year-end presentation to the commissioners outlining the role tourism plays in the local economy, and painted a picture showing how the LCCVB helps grow that industry. The LCCVB is supported through an Inn Keepers tax overseen by the county.
The LCCVB, in conjunction with the state’s tourism office, commissioned an annual study on the impact of tourism in LaGrange County. According to that report, visitors spent more than $42.2 million while in the county. Nearly $10 million of that was spent on lodging, and $10.5 on food and beverages. An additional $14.3 was spent shopping, and other $7 million was spent on gasoline. Visitors spent nearly $1 million on entertainment and recreation.
The research showed that for every dollar spent by visitors in LaGrange County in 2020, 40 cents of each dollar stayed local and contributed to the gross county product. Of that $42.2 million spent in LaGrange County, Youga said research shows that 17.1 million people stayed in LaGrange County and helped to support nearly 500 jobs supported directly by tourism.
Youga said the numbers show LaGrange County actually weathered the pandemic well and bounced back quickly once the pandemic started to wane. She added it helped LaGrange County shares a border with Michigan.
She called Shipshewana the “big dog” of LaGrange County tourism but said the LCCVB is working to get visitors to expand their vision of LaGrange County and start exploring attractions offered by LaGrange, Topeka, Howe, Wolcottville, and Mongo.
“Shipshewana is the big dog, but it’s not all there is to do,” she said. “There’s plenty of outdoor, plenty of attractions, a gem or a jewel in every single community throughout the county. And so our job is to get visitors to make sure they know about all of that.”
