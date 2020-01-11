LIGONIER — Fremont’s wrestling team was tested in the West Noble Super Dual Saturday and took some lumps against competition it will likely see in the Goshen Regional in a month.
However, the Eagles bounced back to win a couple of duals before returning home.
Fremont was 2-3 on the day, starting with losses to Jimtown (51-28), NorthWood (49-30) and Northridge (76-3). The Jimmies, Panthers and Raiders all went 5-0 in Ligonier Saturday.
The Eagles finished the event with victories over Concord (46-33) and Bremen (64-18). Fremont is 24-8 in duals this winter with a lineup that includes seven freshmen and a first first-year wrestler.
“In the last two rounds, I thought we responded as a whole really well,” Eagles coach Travis Smoker said. “We needed to be resilient.”
“RJ Dilbone (at 195 pounds) came in here 27-0 and faced two kids who are state-ranked. Aidan Hawkins wrestled five tough matches.”
Hawkins, a 126-pounder, returned to action recently after having a broken bone in his back. He only wrestled three matches this season before Saturday.
Blake VanGompel won all his matches by pin at 106 for Fremont.
The Eagles will travel to Prairie Heights Thursday with third place likely on the line in the Northeast Corner Conference. Garrett leads the league. Eastside has wins over Fremont and PH and is in second place.
Hornets at Peru
Angola was 0-6 in the Peru Super 6 duals.
Brandon Villafuerte went 5-0 in the 285-pound weight class, with senior Jett Boots finishing 4-1 at 120.
