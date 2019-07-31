INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair opens Friday and continues through Aug. 18 at the fairgrounds on the north side of Indianapolis.
The fair is the state’s largest multi-day event, celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage.
A news release from the fair says it offers more than 100 things to do daily that are free with a paid fair admission, suggesting these highlights:
Here are some of the family-friendly highlights from the list of 100 FREE things to do at this year’s Indiana State Fair:
• Super City will take place in the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion, featuring superheroes from Marvel Character and DC Comics including Batman, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman.
• Fishin’ for Kids will be presented by Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The DNR has brought its Go FishIN program to the fair for 13 years. Volunteers will help children learn how to fish in a safe, educational environment in the DNR Fishin’ Pond at the DNR building.
• The Indiana State Fair Parade takes place daily at 6:30 p.m. and also at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays along Main Street. Highlights include antique tractors, featured farmers, cultural heroes, the Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Clown Band and Miss Indiana State Fair 2019 Halle Shoults.
• Animal Town features eight species of barnyard animals in an interactive animal experience presented by Indiana Farm Bureau. The animals will be at the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand each day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Pioneer Village takes visitors back to the 1800s to experience the Opry House, Antique Tractor Exhibit, and demonstration field. It is home to what researchers say might be the oldest Moline Universal Model E Road Tractor still in existence.
• The K9 Crew Trick Dog Show take place each day of the fair at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The K9 Crew has performed on TV shows and in major sports stadiums with their comedy, tricks and high-flying frisbee routines.
• Little Hands on the Farm is presented by CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan. Children are invited to play farmer in 13 interactive barns. Participants “harvest” food products, receive “money” for their work and “buy food” at the grocery store. Gathering eggs in the chicken coop and planting tomatoes are part of the hands-on experience.
• Big Top Circus, presented by BEE Window, features international circus superstar Bello Nock as the headliner, along with quick-change artists, muscle men and Arabian horses, performing daily at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. in the Big Top Circus Tent.
• Putt-Putt Golf in the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion offers family competition on a miniature golf course.
• Super Cinema presented by IPL features superhero movies running all day long on a big screen.
• The Famous Midway Arch presented by 811 offers a backdrop for souvenir photos.
A complete list of 100 free Things to do at the Indiana State Fair is available online at indianastatefair.com.
This year’s Indiana State Fair theme is “Heroes in the Heartland.” The fair will salute Hoosier farmers, first responders, educators, members of the Armed Forces, and others who keep Indiana safe and make Hoosiers proud.
