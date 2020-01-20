PREP BASKETBALL
Girls, Westview vs. Angola, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.
Boys, Angola vs. DeKalb, WLKI-FM 100.3, 7:20 p.m.
Boys, Woodlan vs. Prairie Heights, WTHD-FM 105.5, 7:20 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 2:25 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open: Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.; ESPN2, 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Butler vs. Villanova, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Georgia vs. Kentucky, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Kansas State vs. Kansas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Wichita State vs. South Florida, ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.
Illinois vs. Purdue, ESPNU, WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM), 7 p.m.
Maryland vs. Northwestern, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, BTN, 9 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth vs. St. Joseph’s, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Miami, Fla., vs. Duke, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
St. John’s vs. Marquette, Fox Sports 1, 9 p.m.
Wyoming vs. San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
Air Force vs. Utah State, ESPNU, 11 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, NBAtv, 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.