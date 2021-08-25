AUBURN — Are you Auburn’s — or even DeKalb County’s —top skateboarder?
Head out to Auburn Parks & Recreation’s first skateboarding competition in conjunction with the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and show us what you got! There is no entry cost and all participants will receive a T-shirt.
In addition, the Eckhart Public Library will be on site taking videos of the participants’ skills throughout the competition. Participants will be able to obtain access to these videos after the event.
The Skateboard Showdown will be Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Eckhart Park Skatepark.
Age groups are 8 & under; 9-12; 13-15 and 16+.
Register online at auburnin.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Participants must compete in the age category that reflects your age on the competition date. Limit of 10 participants per age category. Once an age category is full, you may join a waitlist and be notified upon cancellations.
Registrations must be complete and waivers must be signed by participant and/or parent/guardian if under 18 years of age prior to Sept. 13 at 8 a.m.
Helmets must be worn while competing. Failure to complete registration and turn in signed waiver by this date and time will result in forfeiting your spot in the competition.
