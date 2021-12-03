PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, Concord at Angola, Hometown Media on Facebook, 3:25 p.m.
Boys, East Noble at Carroll, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.
Boys, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Los Angeles, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf Channel, noon; NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Final Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand, Golf Channel, midnight (Sunday)
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1, 7:50 a.m.
Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, USA, 10 a.m.
Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma, CBSSN, noon
Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 1:50 p.m.
MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Portland, Semifinal, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Semifinals, Doubles Final, Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: practice, ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPNEWS, 11:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Indiana, BTN, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon
Memphis at Mississippi, ESPN2, noon
Robert Morris at Milwaukee, ESPNU, noon
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, FS1, noon
Nyack at Seton Hall, FS2, noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, Fox, 12:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Michigan, CBS, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
Louisville at NC State, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Yale at Auburn, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Colorado, FS1, 2 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., CBSSN, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at UConn, FS2, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., BTN, WJR-AM 760, 5 p.m.
Alabama vs. Gonzaga in Seattle, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, FS1, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., Arlington, Texas, ABC, noon
Mid-American Championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, Detroit, ESPN, noon
Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St., Fox, 3 p.m.
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
American Athletic Championship: Houston at Cincinnati, ABC, 4 p.m.
Southeastern Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Atlanta, CBS, 4 p.m.
Southwestern Athletic Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Atlantic Coast Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C., ABC, 8 p.m.
Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, Indianapolis, Fox, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, FS1, 11 p.m.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo., NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at Florida, NHL Network, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayaguez, FS2, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Missouri at Baylor, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
SWIMMING
ISL: Final Match, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
