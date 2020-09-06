25 years ago
• Volunteer helpers worked to set up a tent over the World’s Largest Marshmallow, prior to the start of the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival. The monster marshmallow, made by Kidd and Co., in Ligonier, weighed in at a whopping 2,973 pounds, easily eclipsing the previous record of 671 pounds set two years ago.
