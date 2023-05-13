KENDALLVILLE — Jim A. Edsall, 60, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1962, in Kendallville, to Bud and Dolores (Crowl) Edsall.
Jim graduated from Central Noble High School and was a lifelong area farmer. He was known for making maple syrup, raising honeybees, and enjoyed his farm animals.
On Sept. 12, 2020, Jim married Sherry Weber. She survives in Kendallville.
Other survivors include his stepchildren, Josh Berning, of Kendallville, Craig Berning, of Kendallville and Jessica (fiance’ Josh Funkhouser) Berning. of Mishawaka; brothers, Rick (Cathy Batcheller) Edsall Sr., of Avilla and Jeff Edsall, of Albion; and sisters, Tammy (Charles Bridegan) Greer, of Albion and Kim Edsall of Albion. Also surviving are his mother, Dolores Edsall, of Albion; grandchildren, Ava Berning, Aria Funkhouser, Olivia Funkhouser and Jaxson Funkhouser; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Bud Edsall; brother, Timmy Edsall; and his sister, Judy Middleton.
A Celebration of Llife will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials in memory of Jim may be directed to Albion American Legion Post #246 Auxiliary, or to the family.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.