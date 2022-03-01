FREMONT — In the first round of the IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 51 boys basketball tournament, the Fremont Eagles began their title defense Tuesday night, defeating Hamilton 88-22 and setting two program records in the process.
The Eagles broke the single season team record for both assists and 3-pointers made Tuesday night. The team’s 22 assists Tuesday night brought their total to 338, breaking the mark of 336. Their 11 threes place them at 162 total, breaking the record of 155 they set just a season ago.
“The assist record is probably the one we’re most proud of,” Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “We like shooting threes and people like watching it, but the fact we have such good basketball players and none of them are looking for their own shot and are looking for the best shot that we can get as a team, it’s awesome.”
Fremont started the game with an 11-0 run before Hamilton junior Ryan Cool scored his first of a team-high 12 points at the four-minute mark. It was the Marines’ only basket of the quarter as the Eagles increased their lead to 22-2 going into the second.
At halftime, Fremont led 49-10 behind 11 points from junior Ethan Bontrager, along with eight other teammates getting into the scoring column. He finished with 13 total, and by the end of the game, every Eagle would score.
At the 7:40 mark of the third quarter, Eagles senior Ethan Bock hit his second 3-pointer of the game that would notch the season three-point record for the team, and sophomore Corbin Beeman hit two of his own for good measure. Beeman finished with a game-high 14 points, with all of them coming in the third quarter.
The Eagles led 68-17 after the third, and would tack on 20 more in the fourth, with freshmen Cayden Hufnagle (6 points) and Colten Guthrie (3 points) getting their first scores of the game to get every Eagle on the scoreboard.
“This program is in a really good spot right now,” Stuckey said. “Our junior varsity had one of the best years they’ve ever had, so to be able to put those guys in and have confidence that they can play and I don’t have to worry about them, it’s great.”
Other top scorers for Fremont were senior Lukas Berlew (9 points, 9 rebounds) Bock (9 points, 5 assists) and sophomore Gage Cope (8 points, 7 rebounds).
Also contributing for Hamilton were freshman Harry Richter (3 points) and seniors Dawson Miller (3 points) and Kyle Williams (2 points).
The Marines season ends at 0-22.
With the win, the Eagles (15-8) advance to Friday’s semifinals where they will host Bethany Christian, a team they defeated 38-35 in overtime last Friday.
“Bethany Christian has a good coach and Beck Willems is unbelievable,” Stuckey said. “He had 24 points in 10 shots, so we have to do a better job on him, but they have other guys that can hurt you too. We kind of took too much time staring at their zone last week, so this week we want to actually attack it and make more decisive and purposeful cuts.”
The Bethany Christian-Fremont game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff following the Elkhart Christian-Lakewood Park game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.