INDIANAPOLIS — The National Park Service has awarded a $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant to support restoration efforts at Samara, a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in West Lafayette that Indiana Landmarks co-stewards with the John E. Christian Family Memorial Trust.
The public grant will be matched by $503,000 in private funds from the trust.
“Samara is truly one of America’s treasures, not only because the home was designed by America’s most famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, but because it’s one of the most complete, fully implemented Wright-designed projects, with original landscape, graphic motif, interior furnishings and exterior details,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We’re pleased that it has risen to such national prominence.”
Indiana Landmarks led a years-long effort to have the building designated as a National Historic Landmark, which made it eligible for federal grants.
Dr. John and Catherine Christian commissioned Wright to design the house, working with him over a period of five years (1951-1956) to develop the design and construction details. As the sole owners, the Christians consistently adhered to Wright’s prescribed concepts and ideas. The house represents a rare example of the relationship between owner and client that Wright espoused, but rarely achieved, in which the client was a dedicated partner with the architect in realizing and maintaining the full expression of the famous architect’s plans. Those ideas included specific furniture, china, bed linens and even the toilet paper holder.
Wright called the house Samara after the winged seeds produced by the site’s evergreens. He repeated an abstract version of the winged seed design motif in the interior and exterior of the house.
“Dr. Christian provided exceptional care for the home until his health began to fail in later years,” Davis said. “Thanks to his care, the home remains stunning, but, as one might expect with a 64-year-old home, it is ready for some structural restoration.”
Chicago-based Harboe Architects conducted a conditions assessment, which determined the restoration plan. A contractor has not yet been selected to perform the restoration work.
The house was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2015. It is one of only seven Frank Lloyd Wright-designed properties in Indiana. At 2,200 square feet in size, it features more than 40 of Wright’s architectural innovations.
Tours are usually available by reservation only, but the house is currently closed due to COVID.
Indiana Landmarks revitalizes communities, reconnects Hoosiers to their heritage and saves meaningful places. With nine offices located throughout the state, Indiana Landmarks helps people rescue endangered landmarks and restore historic neighborhoods and downtowns. More information on the not-for-profit organization is online at indianalandmarks.org.
