EMMA — Recent Westview High School graduate Alec Titus recently signed to play baseball at Grace College.
Titus played first base and pitched for the Warriors and helped the team make an eight-win improvement from the previous season, win a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with Garrett and make a Class 2A sectional final appearance. Westview finished this past season with 15-9 overall record, including 10-1 in the NECC.
Titus returned to the Warriors baseball program after a layoff and led the varsity team in hitting this past spring with a .438 average (32-73). He was second in on-base percentage with .506.
Titus had 21 runs batted in, 14 runs scored and seven doubles. He only struck out nine times in 87 plate appearances and stole six bases.
Pitching, Titus was 4-2 with a 2.69 earned run average. He pitched in 26 innings over seven games and allowed 27 hits, struck out 20 and walked 11. The son of Sam and Amber Titus also had a .970 fielding percentage defensively, only making four errors in 134 fielding chances.
Alec Titus was selected to the KPC Media All-Area Baseball Team and the All-NECC Team.
Titus will join a Grace team that went 17-33 this past spring, including 10-26 in the Crossroads League. The NAIA Lancers did not make the conference tournament.
Titus will join fellow Westview graduate Hunter Schumacher at Grace. Schumacher will pitch in his senior season in 2023 after going 3-0 with three saves and a 3.91 ERA out of the Lancer bullpen in 2022. He pitched 23 innings over 16 games and allowed 23 hits, struck out 35 and only walked six.
East Noble High graduate Josh Tew is also part of the Grace baseball program as its director of baseball operations.
