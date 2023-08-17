Prep Volleyball Hornets win home opener
ANGOLA — Angola opened the home part of its schedule with a sweep of Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday evening.
Morgan Gaerte had 13 kills, eight digs, four block assists, two aces and a solo block for the Hornets. Ava Harris had 19 assists, Anna McClure had 11 digs and Maya Harris had 11 kills, five aces, two solo blocks and two block assists. Mya Ball added 14 assists, four block assists, three aces and a solo block.
Barons top Lakeland in three
LAGRANGE — DeKalb opened the season with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 win at Lakeland Wednesday.
Regan Nordmann had seven kills, and Lilly Jackson and Brooklyn Barkhaus both had five for the Barons. Sophia Jackson had 18 assists.
DeKalb’s defense made 13 blocks. Nordmann had four and Olivia Kracium had four, including two solos. Jackson and Barkhaus had two each.
Kayla Leins and Barkhaus both had seven digs. Layla Irk had three aces.
Takya Wallace had six kills, and Kaitlyn Keck and Clara Rasler both had four for the Lakers. Anna Rasler had 12 assists and two aces. Adelyn Dininny had 10 digs.
EN downed by Carroll
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Carroll 25-6, 23-25, 25-10, 25-7 Wednesday at the Big Blue Pit.
Hailey LaRoy had 12 digs, Isabelle Leffers had 11 digs and Kylie Anderson had eight assists for the Knights. Mak Kolvoord had five kills and two block assists.
Bailey Sinish had 28 kills and nine digs for the Chargers.
Prep Girls Golf Fremont bests Lakers, Warriors
LAGRANGE — Fremont shot 189 Wednesday at Heron Creek to defeated Lakeland and Westview in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Khloe Glendening was medalist with a 43 to lead the Eagles (4-0, 3-0 NECC). Presley Scott fired a 44. Lily Coler had 50, and Emery Laughlin had 52. Katie Ridenour shot 55 in her varsity debut for FHS.
Garrett defeats Panthers
HOWE — Garrett shot a season-best 227 Wednesday to defeat Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Cedar Lake.
The Panthers did not have a team score with only three girls golfing. Sophia Rowlison had 65, Oriyanna Grossman had 69, and Leah Cummins had a 72.
Prep Girls Soccer Chargers beat in opener
SYRACUSE — West Noble opened its season with a 6-1 loss to Wawasee on Wednesday.
Molly Beer had two goals and three assists for the Warriors, and Morgan Reel had two goals and an assist.
High Schools Boys tennis duals called off
Three boys tennis duals were postponed on Thursday after rain doused the area in the afternoon: Churubusco at Fort Wayne North Side, DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger and West Noble at Columbia City.
The West Noble-CC dual will be made up at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The DeKalb-Dwenger dual will be made up on Sept. 22 in Fort Wayne at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.