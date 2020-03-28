Enrollment: 1,306

Website: ph.k12.in.us

Superintendent: Jeff Reed

Board Members: Bob Ledgerwood, Mike Howe, Jim Courtright, Brook German and Kirk Perkins

Prairie Heights Elementary School (K-4)

Address: 455 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange

Phone: 351-3214

Principal: Alecia Pfefferkorn

Prairie Heights Middle School (5-8)

Address: 395 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange

Phone: 351-3214

Principal: Andy Arndt

Prairie Heights High School (9-12)

Address: 245 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange

Phone: 351-3214

Principal: Jeremy Swander

