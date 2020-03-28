Enrollment: 1,306
Website: ph.k12.in.us
Superintendent: Jeff Reed
Board Members: Bob Ledgerwood, Mike Howe, Jim Courtright, Brook German and Kirk Perkins
Prairie Heights Elementary School (K-4)
Address: 455 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange
Phone: 351-3214
Principal: Alecia Pfefferkorn
Prairie Heights Middle School (5-8)
Address: 395 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange
Phone: 351-3214
Principal: Andy Arndt
Prairie Heights High School (9-12)
Address: 245 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange
Phone: 351-3214
Principal: Jeremy Swander
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.