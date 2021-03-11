ANGOLA — The men’s basketball season in NCAA Division III will end in a big way on Sunday afternoon with the top two ranked teams facing off, according to D3hoops.com.
No. 2 nationally-ranked Trine University men’s basketball program announced Thursday night an addition to its schedule as it will play top-ranked Randolph-Macon College, starting at 2:30 p.m. on the Yellow Jackets’ home floor at Crenshaw Gymnasium in Ashland, Virginia.
Sunday’s will be video streamed online at https://rmc.prestosports.com/video/MBB. It will also be available on both the Trine and Randolph-Macon web sites.
The Thunder are 17-0 and are the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season and tournament champions. Trine also swept the MIAA postseason special awards with junior Nick Bowman named the league’s Most Valuable Player and freshman Emmanuel Megnanglo was selected as the “Defensive Player of the Year.”
Randolph-Macon is 11-0 after defeating Lynchburg, Virginia, in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Thursday night on Lynchburg’s home floor, 70-62. The Yellow Jackets were only 3-0 in regular season conference play won all three ODAC Tournament games on the road over the last six days.
Randolph-Macon ended the 2019-20 season ranked No. 3 in the final D3hoops.com national poll in addition to advancing to the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Sweet 16 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Trine coach Brooks Miller compared such a matchup to a college football bowl game and is excited that his players will get a chance to play in such a high-profile game at the small college level.
“We are extremely excited about this opportunity for our student-athletes to continue our season by competing against the #1 team in the country,” Miller said in a Trine press release. “I want to thank Coach (Josh) Merkel at Randolph-Macon College for agreeing to make a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup possible to help determine a D3hoops.com poll champion as well as our leadership here at Trine.”
The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee, acting on behalf of the Division III Management and Presidents Council, approved the recommendation from the Division III Championship Committee to cancel all Division III winter championships in early February due to low participation numbers among member schools.
The established threshold for men’s basketball was 60%. Only 48.6% of the 416 Division III schools who sponsored men’s basketball continued to play this season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without an NCAA Tournament, teams used limits of 25 games and 114 days for March play. Trine had 10 participation days available after the MIAA Tournament to add games. The MIAA Tournament ended Saturday night when the Thunder rallied at home to defeat Albion 64-62 in the championship game at the MTI Center in Angola.
