Four people arrested on Thursday by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Julie R. Albright, 44, of the 600 block of West C.R. 157S, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
• Ronald W. Custer, 58, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Audrey L. Gill, 36, of the 600 block of Sarah Drive, operated on Westwood Street at Maumee Street on charges of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Kevin Rodriguez, 26, of the 500 block of West Hatmaker Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
