LIGONIER — Sunday’s crash during a food handout at West Noble resulted in no broken bones, just swelling, bruises and scratches.
On Sunday, during a weekly food handout that’s a partnership with Milford Food Bank and West Noble schools, 13-year-old Andrew Doege was caught between two cars.
Doege was loading one car, while one behind it failed to stop, causing the crash, according to the Indiana State Police.
Mom Adrienne Doege said Wednesday morning that Andrew is doing alright, but taking it easy.
“He does get up and walk here and there and knows when he needs to take it easy and sit back down,” Adrienne said.
Andrew is the son of Bill Doege, who coordinates the Milford Food Bank.
At the time that the Indiana State Police report was sent, there was an option for the Doege family to press charges against the 84-year-old driver who failed to stop.
Adrienne said that won’t be happening.
“We have no intentions of pressing charges,” Adrienne said. “We are just waiting on more information on insurance so that the insurance company can take care of medical bills as they come in.”
She also encouraged others to not be negative towards the driver.
“This was pure and simple an accident. We know that no harm was meant. Be kind. Love others,” she said.
She added that her family has forgiven everyone involved in the crash.
“My family and I would like them to know that we know that this was an accident and that we are praying for them both,” Adrienne said. “I am sure that they are very upset as we would be if we were in their shoes.”
Also, Adrienne felt a message of encouragement was sent to Andrew before the crash even happened. Recently, the family had gotten a postcard with a Bible verse on it.
“But the Lord stood with me and gave me STRENGTH,” the postcard read, scripture from 2 Timothy 4:17.
The family sees this postcard as a sign that God has been and is with them through tough times like these.
