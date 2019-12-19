John Houlton Chapter meets for Christmas lunch

AUBURN — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Cranberry Cottage Cafe & Tea Room for a Christmas lunch. Regent Nancy Brickley welcomed guests and members and led the opening ritual. Chaplain Jan Dantzer gave the invocation. Dantzer also coordinated the meeting with favors and a festive Christmas centerpiece.
With a background of Christmas music in the cafe by harpist by Elisabeth Rexroth, the chapter enjoyed tea, sandwiches, and pastries. In a business meeting, members updated details relative to the Aug. 6, 2020, district meeting. Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report and Karen Bash stated minutes would be emailed to members not present. Lisa Conrad gave a report about the Good Citizens’ project, and members discussed funding for scholarships.
The program was given by Linda Martins of Hamilton. She gave a reading and an interpretation of the liturgical meanings of the Twelve Days of Christmas, showing a book of illustrations by Don Daley.
