Prep Girls Basketball Hornets sweep Leo
ANGOLA — The Angola girls basketball team defeated the Leo Lions 46-33 Wednesday night.
In the varsity matchup, the Hornets (6-5) were led by Lauren Leach with 17 points. Kylie Caswell added 10, while Leah Snyder scored nine.
With the loss, Leo is 3-9 for the season.
In the junior varsity contest, the Hornets won 32-24.
Knights fall to solid Northrop team
KENDALLVILLE — The Northrop Bruins improved to 5-1 for the season after defeating East Noble 61-18 Wednesday night.
The Bruins were led by Saniya Jackson and Alexa Robinson with 12 points each, while J’Asia Scott added 10 and Nevaeh Jackson scored 8.
East Noble is now 2-7.
Prep Wrestling Hornets get past Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Angola got by Lakeland 36-33 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual meet Tuesday.
College Basketball Thunder men drop one at home
ANGOLA — The Trine men’s basketball team dropped a close non-conference game to Heidelberg University by a score of 72-67 Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (5-2) were outscored by the Student Princes 44-30 in the second half after leading by nine at halftime.
Nick Bowman led Trine with 26 points. Mitchell Geller followed him with a 12 point, six rebound performance. Aiden Warzecha added nine points and four rebounds.
The Student Princes are 7-2 with the victory.
Middle School Basketball CN boys sweep Chargers
LIGONIER — Central Noble’s boys basketball team defeated West Noble on Tuesday. The Cougar eighth graders pulled away in the second half to defeat West Noble 48-28, and CN won the seventh grade game 33-20.
In the eighth grade game, Nick Freeman had 29 points and three steals for the Cougars (8-1). Simeon Gard had 14 points and eight rebounds. Keegan Knight dished off six assists and Kyle Knafel grabbed five rebounds.
In the seventh grade contest, Alex Scott had 21 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three assists to lead Central Noble. Landen Burkhart had nine points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Jerrick Deter grabbed six rebounds.
Both CN teams will host Churubusco today.
Yellow Jacket boys sweep Fremont
ANGOLA — Angola Middle School’s boys teams played Fremont Tuesday and defeated the Eagles 52-23 in the eighth grade game and 63-29 in the seventh grade contest.
CN, PH split 6th-grade boys games
ALBION — Prairie Heights won the sixth grade boys’ “A” game over Central Noble 39-19 on Monday.
Bryson Stump and Brodey Dice had six points each for the Cougars (3-5), and Zackary Chenoweth scored five.
In the “B” contest, Cooper Kugler made a basketball with two seconds left to give Central Noble a 7-5 victory over the Panthers.
Kugler had three points and Trace Cross had two points for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.