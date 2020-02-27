Butler at a Glance
Population: 2,703
City government website: butler.in.us
Government: Mayor, clerk-treasurer, city council, city planner.
Police: Butler Police Department
Fire: Butler Fire Department
Health: Parkview DeKalb clinic, 409 E. Washington St.; Parkview DeKalb hospital, Auburn.
Utilities: Water and Sewer: City of Butler. Electric: Indiana Michigan Power Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co. Internet: Mediacom.
Education: DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.
Parks: Maxton Park, South Side Park, Mason Park, Hathaway Park.
Events: Butler Days, Butler Night Out, Harvest Fest, Trunk or Treat at Halloween.
Important Numbers and Addresses
City Hall: A: 215 S. Broadway. P: 868-5200.
Police: A: 120 W. Main St. P: 868-2171.
Fire: A: 700 W. Main St. P: 868-2044.
Post Office: Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-noon A: 119 N. Broadway. P: 868-2179.
Library: Butler Public Library Hours: M-Th 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. P: 868-2351 A: 340 S. Broadway. W: www.butlerpubliclibrary.net
Recycling/Compost Centers: Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District, 110 W. Depot St. (drop-off bins).
Meetings
Board of Public Works and Safety: 1st and 3rd Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Thompson Block Building, 215 S. Broadway.
City Council: 1st and 3rd Monday each month at 7 p.m. or immediately after the Board of Works meeting at the Thompson Block Building, 215 S. Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.