TODAY
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb at Homestead, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb at Leo, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Alma at Trine (DH), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Earlham, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Saint Mary’s at Trine, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BASEBALL
Lakewood Park at Harlan Christian, 5 p.m.
East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb at Homestead, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at FW Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
NECC Tournament Semifinals
Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Central Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Snider at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Eastside and Westview at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:30 p.m.
West Noble and Hamilton at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Fremont and Prairie Heights at Garrett, 4:45 p.m.
Goshen at Central Noble (Cobblestone), 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.