TODAY

PREP BASEBALL

DeKalb at Homestead, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeKalb at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

DeKalb at Leo, 4:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.

West Noble at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alma at Trine (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Earlham, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Saint Mary’s at Trine, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP BASEBALL

Lakewood Park at Harlan Christian, 5 p.m.

East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeKalb at Homestead, 5 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at FW Northrop, 5:30 p.m.

NECC Tournament Semifinals

Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Eastside at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Central Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

Snider at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Eastside and Westview at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:30 p.m.

West Noble and Hamilton at Angola, 4:45 p.m.

Fremont and Prairie Heights at Garrett, 4:45 p.m.

Goshen at Central Noble (Cobblestone), 5 p.m.

