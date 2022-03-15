Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of March 7.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Steve Moring for men (170 pins over average), Alicia Kurtz for women (113) and Hope Moring for youth (132).
MEN: Moose — Mike Hasselman 279, 713 series. Spencer Hille 268, Taylor Schwartz 268, Larry Leggett 264, Bill Spice 256, Travis Grigsby 719 series. Booster — Kris Purdy 300, 748 series, Tim Klinker 279, 723 series, Jason Flaugh 267, Billy Zink 259, Austin Groff 258, Chad Griffith 258, Mike Casselman 258, Stan Woods 258, Tyler Woodward 256, Zach Dohner 256, Greg Dini 255, 714 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 234, 608 series, Christine Wise 212, 524 series, Jennifer Moring 211, 622 series, Ashley Eddingfield 202, 569 series. Coffee — Marlene Greear 213, 544 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 246, 664 series, Heather Newman 228, 570 series, Brianna Dickson 224, 545 series, Cheyenne Woods 217, 524 series, Alicia Kurtz 201, 548 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Hope Moring 267, 702 series, Kyle Toyias 240, 635 series, Joshua Wirges 231, 662 series, Hayden Dibble 229, Kylye Snyder 208, 510 series, Harlee Toy 202, Gage Schnelker 608 series.
College Tennis Thunder women sweep Manchester
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s tennis team picked up a clean sweep in their first home match of the spring season, defeating Manchester 9-0 to improve to 7-3 for the season.
At doubles, the teams of Ashley Spirrison and Ellie Cole, Jadyn Davis and Bekah Trent and Eva Morales and Lizzie Welker made short work of their opponents, winning 8-0, 8-1 and 8-0 in their respective matches.
At No. 1 and No. 5 singles, Spirrison and Kennedy Outwater each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 over Manchester’s Evelyn Minton and Mallory Sands.
Morales won her match at No. 3 singles in a 6-1, 6-0 defeat of Spartans player Natalie Kotlin.
No. 2 and No. 4 singles featured Davis and Cole both winning their matches by an identical 6-2, 6-0 margin against Manchester’s Maddy Russow and Anna Hollingsworth.
At No. 6 singles, Welker’s match was the closest of the day, though she was still able to come out on top, defeating Manchester’s Bella Carillo 6-2, 6-4.
The Spartans are 0-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.