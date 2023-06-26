ANGOLA — A national website ranks Trine University’s Master of Science in Engineering Management program the third-best in the United States.
OnlineMastersDegrees.org includes more than 40 programs in its recently released Top Master’s in Engineering Management Online Programs rankings.
The website recommends the program for “engineers looking to gain mastery of corporate culture, finance, operations strategy and leadership.” It notes that Trine’s asynchronous online class model and options to complete the program at a student’s own pace are ideal for non-traditional learners.
By the end of their program, the website states, students have gained similar knowledge to MBA graduates, but with a specific emphasis on the technical knowledge necessary for managing engineering teams.
“The MSEM is one of our more popular graduate degree programs because of its flexibility and focus on providing engineers the business and technical foundation to manage effectively,” said Brittni Heiden, executive director of academic operations for TrineOnline. “We’re grateful for this confirmation of the quality of our MSEM program.”
OnlineMastersDegrees.org provides user-friendly, research-backed content to help students find accredited online master’s programs that offer affordability, academic quality and study flexibility.
