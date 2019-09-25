FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) and the Allen County Public Library have continued their partnership to offer First Steps in Music again this fall.
First Steps in Music is for children 0-5 and will help them become tuneful, artful and beatful. All classes are free and open to the public.
Pre-registration through the Library’s website is encouraged as sessions are filling quickly. Children 0-5 years old, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to attend any, or all, of the sessions. The fall session began the week of Sept. 12 and is offered at three locations. New this year, sessions on Saturdays have been added for working families, as well as a session for preschool aged children.
Thursdays – Shawnee Library
10:30 a.m. – Infants and toddlers
Fridays – Dupont Library
10:30 a.m. – Infants and toddlers
11:15 a.m. – Infants and toddlers
Saturdays – Main Library
10:30 a.m. – Infants and toddlers
11:15 a.m. – Preschool
“We are glad to be able to offer this content-rich class with the ACPL. The need in our community is clear, and the FWCC is the perfect organization to help fill that need” said Jonathan Busarow, executive artistic director of the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir. “Last year, our organizations were able to serve over 1,000 people through First Steps in Music. We’re on a mission to double that in 2020.”
The goal of First Steps in Music is to enable all participants to reach their full potential in singing, vocabulary, and movement skills, with an emphasis on developing sensitivity to the expressive qualities in music. Each class is designed to be playful and enjoyable to children, while providing a carefully planned curriculum that includes developmentally appropriate activities. Children are not taught formally about the specifics of music, but rather they play with music through a series of eight well-rounded activities based on the First Steps in Music curriculum.
Through the eight basic activities included in classes based on the First Steps in Music curriculum, children and their parents/caregiver experience singing, creative movement, simple instruments, finger-plays and more with the help of the rich collection of traditional songs and rhymes from past generations.
Example activities for First Steps in Music:
- Pitch exploration
- Song fragments
- Simple songs
- Arioso (Child-centered tunes)
- Song tales
- Movement exploration
- Movement for from and expression
- Movement with the beat
