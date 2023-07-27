The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has partnered with Eventlink to streamline its ticketing process for all IHSAA events.
Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, Eventlink Tickets will serve as the exclusive platform for online and mobile ticketing, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience for schools, athletic directors, and fans.
Eventlink Tickets will enable fans to purchase tickets conveniently through credit and debit cards from the comfort of their devices, facilitating swift and secure transactions.
“We are excited to be the official ticketing provider for the
IHSAA,” said Brandon Smith, Director of Eventlink. “With
our advanced ticketing solutions, we aim to enhance the event experience for our customers and elevate the way IHSAA events are accessed and enjoyed.”
“Eventlink is a leader in innovation and providing a best-in-class experience,” said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig. “We are very excited to partner with a brand whose software will assist our member schools' athletic departments and enhance the ticketing experience for Indiana high school sports fans throughout the year and across all sports.”
