COLUMBIA CITY — As Whitley County 4-H families set up for the fair on July 10, the excitement of the upcoming fair was dampened by the news of K-9 Cas' passing, a Whitley County patrol dog who was killed in a vehicle collision July 10 following a multi-county police chase.
Whitley County 4-H commemorated Cas in several ways at this year's fair. A Thin Blue Line flag hung in the show barn, a wood-carved memorial of Cas was auctioned Thursday, and a "Canine Care Package" was also sold in the auction.
Randy Schreiber, who has donated wood carvings for the auction for the past several years, had a change in plans for his carving this year.
He was ready to carve a rabbit, but when he arrived at the fair, his plans changed. Schreiber, of the Churubusco/Huntertown area, had never carved a dog before, but was willing to give it a try. Though he's not from Columbia City, he could see the impact Cas' loss was having on the community.
Schreiber began donating his time to carve for the 4-H Fair about four years ago. He's contributed a horse, rooster and corn on the cob — which have all sold for several hundred dollars — with all funds going back into the program.
"I enjoy giving back," Schreiber said.
He spent about 10-12 hours working on his carving of Cas, working off of photos of her provided by the community.
Kelly Sheiss, a member of the Whitley County 4-H community, helped coordinate the Canine Care Package, which contains dog-related items, such as treats, food, toys, leashes and collars — that were donated throughout the fair. All items will be donated to the Whitley County Humane Shelter.
"The 4-H pledge states in part 'my hands to greater service to my community,'" Sheiss said. "Many of us wanted to do something — there were 4-H volunteers who were first responders at the recent. There are Sheriff's Department families and friends in the program, and for many years, that department has helped keep our fair safe and secure."
"There is nothing that can ease the pain of such a loss, but this is a way for kids, families and our community to offer a healing, helping hand," Sheiss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.