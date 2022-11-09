LAGRANGE — When Lakeland High School standout boys golfer Tommy Curtis goes off to college next fall, he won’t have to go far.
The Laker senior on Wednesday morning signed a letter of intent to play at Holy Cross College in South Bend.
Curtis is a two-time defending Northeast Corner Conference Tournament individual champion who helped lead the Lakers to a repeat NECC team title last year.
Winning the NECC title the past few years will be one of Curtis’s best memories of his high school career, Curtis said. He’s planning on studying business administration at Holy Cross.
With the college choice made official, Curtis can focus on his senior year. Golfwise, Curtis wants to work on lowering his 18-hole average in preparation for the college level. That sits around 74 and 75 strokes currently, Curtis said.
And of course, leading the Lakers to another NECC title, as well as capping off his career with a third straight individual championship, are on the agenda as well.
The smaller campus was a major appeal, Curtis said. “The environment is great,” he said.
The Saints, an NAIA school, compete in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Holy Cross coach Aaron Martinez said Curtis is the first signing of the year for his program – and one that will set the tone for future recruits.
“It’s great for us to sign a guy like Tommy first,” Martinez said. “It sets the standard.”
Martinez said he’ll be looking to sign at least three other golfers for next year’s squad. The Saints are currently the top team in the CCAC, Martinez added.
“Tommy’s got a beautiful swing, very efficient, great swing speed,” Martinez said. “I think he’ll do well on the courses we play here in the Midwest.”’
Lakeland coach Jon Roush said he’s looking forward to one more year with Curtis in the Lakers’ lineup.
“He’s been an asset to the program these past few years,” Roush said. “He’s level-headed, and very well-liked by everybody.”
