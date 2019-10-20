Oct. 12
21:13 Disabled vehicle, New Haven Avenue at SR 930
Oct. 13
13:58 Domestic, 200 block of Tweedwood Drive
Oct. 14
01:42 Personal injury crash, Green Street at Lincoln Highway
08:00 Traffic stop at Moeller and Minnich roads
12:57 Traffic stop, Moeller Road at Scarborough Drive
13:58 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
16:42 Domestic/person with a weapon, 200 block of East Lincoln Highway
Oct. 15
09:03 Meet, 600 block of East SR 930
Oct. 16
10:00 Traffic stop, Minnich and Seiler roads
10:14 Traffic stop, Minnich and Seiler roads
10:35 Traffic stop, Minnich and Seiler roads
10:53 Suicide threats, 3100 block of South Doyle Road
17:47 Property damage crash, Minnich and Seiler roads
20:35 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Hartzell Road
20:55 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road
21:41 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road
21:51 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road
22:02 Traffic stop, Parrot and Hartzell roads
Oct. 17
10:19 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
13:30 Serving warrant, 400 block of Morris Street
14:22 Eviction, 1100 Daly Drive
14:33 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Daly Drive
Oct. 18
10:06 Traffic stop, Maplecrest Road at SR 930
10:25 Traffic stop at Nelson and Maplecrest roads
10:47 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road
10:52 Traffic stop at Adams Center and Seiler roads
12:36 Traffic stop at Adams Center and Seiler roads
