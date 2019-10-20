Oct. 12

21:13 Disabled vehicle, New Haven Avenue at SR 930

Oct. 13

13:58 Domestic, 200 block of Tweedwood Drive

Oct. 14

01:42 Personal injury crash, Green Street at Lincoln Highway

08:00 Traffic stop at Moeller and Minnich roads

12:57 Traffic stop, Moeller Road at Scarborough Drive

13:58 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

16:42 Domestic/person with a weapon, 200 block of East Lincoln Highway

Oct. 15

09:03 Meet, 600 block of East SR 930

Oct. 16

10:00 Traffic stop, Minnich and Seiler roads

10:14 Traffic stop, Minnich and Seiler roads

10:35 Traffic stop, Minnich and Seiler roads

10:53 Suicide threats, 3100 block of South Doyle Road

17:47 Property damage crash, Minnich and Seiler roads

20:35 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Hartzell Road

20:55 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road

21:41 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road

21:51 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road

22:02 Traffic stop, Parrot and Hartzell roads

Oct. 17

10:19 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

13:30 Serving warrant, 400 block of Morris Street

14:22 Eviction, 1100 Daly Drive

14:33 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Daly Drive

Oct. 18

10:06 Traffic stop, Maplecrest Road at SR 930

10:25 Traffic stop at Nelson and Maplecrest roads

10:47 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road

10:52 Traffic stop at Adams Center and Seiler roads

12:36 Traffic stop at Adams Center and Seiler roads

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.