Topeka at a Glance
Population:1,200
Government: Town council, town manager, clerk-treasurer
Police: Topeka Police Department
Fire: Topeka Volunteer Fire Department
Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital
Utilities: Water, storm drainage and wastewater services provided by the town Electric: NIPSCO & LaGrange County REMC Natural Gas: NIPSCO Phone: CenturyLink Internet: LigTel, CenturyLink
Education: Westview School Corporation
Parks: East Park, West Park
Events: Topeka/Honeyville Quilt Show
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 124 E. Lake St. P: 593-2300
Police: A: 101 S. Main St. P: 593-2822 Town Marshal: Stan Strater
Fire: A: 120 Crossfire P: 593-2883 Fire Chief: Stewart Bender
Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange P: 463-9000
Post Office: A: 129 E. Lake St. P: 593-2199 Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m., Sat 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Library: LaGrange County Public Library-Topeka Branch A: 133 N. Main St. P: 593-3030 Hours: M-F 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Recycling/Compost Center: Behind 302 W. Lake St.
Meetings
Town council: 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at Town Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.