Topeka at a Glance

Population:1,200

Government: Town council, town manager, clerk-treasurer

Police: Topeka Police Department

Fire: Topeka Volunteer Fire Department

Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Utilities: Water, storm drainage and wastewater services provided by the town Electric: NIPSCO & LaGrange County REMC Natural Gas: NIPSCO Phone: CenturyLink Internet: LigTel, CenturyLink

Education: Westview School Corporation

Parks: East Park, West Park

Events: Topeka/Honeyville Quilt Show

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 124 E. Lake St. P: 593-2300

Police: A: 101 S. Main St. P: 593-2822 Town Marshal: Stan Strater

Fire: A: 120 Crossfire P: 593-2883 Fire Chief: Stewart Bender

Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange P: 463-9000

Post Office: A: 129 E. Lake St. P: 593-2199 Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m., Sat 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Library: LaGrange County Public Library-Topeka Branch A: 133 N. Main St. P: 593-3030 Hours: M-F 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Recycling/Compost Center: Behind 302 W. Lake St.

Meetings

Town council: 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at Town Hall

