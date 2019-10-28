The first Fort Wayne Barrel Aged Beer festival featured a wide cross-section of northeastern Indiana’s beer makers, including Angola’s Chapman’s Brewing Company, LaOtto Brewing and Auburn Brewing Company.
Also featured was Mad Anthony Brewing, based in Fort Wayne with locations in both Angola and Auburn.
All the breweries brought one barrel-aged beer for ticket-holders to try as well as a taste of one of their specialties. Local brews aged in bourbon, rye, hopped whiskey, wheat whiskey and rum barrels from Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Distilling were showcased.
Set up in the 400 block of West Brackenridge Street, the event lasted throughout the sunny afternoon of Oct. 26 that also featured Fright Night activities in Fort Wayne.
Other breweries included Summit City Brewerks, Kekionga Cider Company, HopLore Brewing, Ambrosia Orchard, Trubble Brewing, Hop River Brewing, 2Toms Brewing, GnomeTown Brewing Co., Junk Ditch Brewing Company, Goshen Brewing Co. and Fortlandia. The event was sponsored by Northern Indiana Beer Trail, Three Rivers Distilling Company and Rudy’s Cigar Shop.
Anne-Grey Cooperage of Fort Wayne did demonstrations on charring casks for distilling. Matthew “Choo” Lipsky chatted with guests and set a few barrels on fire, providing a flashy explanation for how premium oak barrels get their distinctive flavors.
