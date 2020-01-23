Concordia Lutheran High School has named Jenni Cunningham the new head coach of its girls soccer team. Cunningham served as the interim coach for the 2019 season.
Cunningham previously served as an assistant coach for the Cadets' varsity and junior varsity girls soccer teams. She previously played at Concordia University-Ann Arbor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of New Mexico, and works as an eighth-grade teacher at Emmanuel-St. Michael Lutheran School where she also serves as head basketball coach.
“I am blessed to move forward as the head coach of the CLHS girls soccer program,” Cunningham said. “I eagerly anticipate partnering with the Concordia Lutheran High School community to help develop our young athletes in their faith, integrity and soccer talents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.