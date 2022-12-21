KENDALLVILLE — Several donors have established scholarships at the Community Foundation of Noble County to help students who wish to become a teacher reach their goals. These scholarships are now accepting applications through Jan. 18 at the foundation’s website, cfnoble.org.
Carol Ann Tieman Scholarship
The Carol Ann Tieman Scholarship benefits a $1,500 award for a Central Noble High School senior who will attend a four-year college or university in Indiana to become a teacher. Preference is given to those who intend to study elementary education and teach at the elementary school level.
Carol’s husband established the scholarship in her honor in 2001.
Carol was born on July 26, 1942. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, then graduated from Saint Francis College with a master’s degree to work as a reading specialist. She received her administrative certification from Indiana University, Fort Wayne.
She taught with many different school districts. She worked as principal at Albion Elementary School for five years and Wabash City schools for three years. She worked as a reading specialist at Churubusco Elementary School.
She was affiliated with St. Paul of the Cross Church and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was president and member of the Indiana State Reading Specialists Association, and a member of the National Association of School Principals.
Carol A. Tieman will always be remembered for her dedication to educate future generations, to comfort and support her family, and to serve her community.
Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship
Doris Gene Alber Ferrari grew up in Wawaka, and began her teaching career in Avilla, in 1946. She established her name scholarship in 2008. The scholarship has awarded nine student scholarships, totaling $26,000.
The scholarship is for West Noble High School seniors attending a four-year college program as a full-time student with the intention of going into the education field. Applicants must have a high school GPA of 2.50 and above to apply.
Even as a little child, Doris Gene LeCount Alber Ferrari wanted to be a teacher. She started her teaching career with a three-year permit.
She graduated in 1947 from Manchester College, North Manchester, with a bachelor of science degree, majoring in education and minoring in art. In 1948 a position opened up at Ligonier Elementary School, where she taught until 1952. She took five years off from teaching to have a family.
In 1957 she returned to her job part time at both Perry Centralized School and Cromwell, teaching art at both schools. In 1958-1959 she taught a combined first grade and second grade class at Northside Elementary School in Ligonier. In 1960 she accepted a full-time position at Ligonier Elementary School, where she taught first grade. She was widowed in 1970, but continued to teach first grade until she retired in 1978.
She remarried in 1978 after her retirement and moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she currently resides. Her passion to help children learn to read continued in Texas, where she did volunteer tutoring at Lockhill Elementary School, San Antonio, and then later through the San Antonio Education Partnership program.
