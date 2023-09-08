Prep Volleyball Hornets defeat Cougars
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Central Noble 25-8, 25-9, 25-17 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Morgan Gaerte had nine kills, nine digs and two aces for the Hornets. Mya Ball had 10 assists, six kills, two solo blocks and one block assists. Anna McClure had 11 digs, Ava Harris had 10 assists, Macy Oberlin had five block assists and Bailey Holman chipped in with four aces.
Missy McCoy had nine digs and five assists for the Cougars. Bella Worman had five assists, Ella Zolman had four kills and Kelsee Lutz had two blocks.
Lakers sweep Knights
LAGRANGE — Lakeland picked up its second win of the season Thursday, upending East Noble 26-24, 25-20, 28-26.
Kaitlyn Keck had 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces for the Lakers. Anna Rasler had 28 assists, 11 digs and four aces. Adelyn Dininny had 18 digs and three aces. Takya Wallace added 11 digs and 10 kills.
Railroaders sweep Chargers
GARRETT — Garrett defeated West Noble 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Bateman Gymnasium Thursday.
Kyana Martinez had 20 kills, six digs and two aces to lead the Railroaders. Rebecca Yarian had 22 assists, nine digs and two aces. Kennedy Hutton had 14 digs, and Emma LaPato has 11 digs and two aces. Delaeni Hixson added eight kills and two block assists.
Darcy Ritchie had 18 digs and Jada Nelson had 17 digs for the Chargers. Miah Hilbish had 11 assists and Izzy Beers had eight kills.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 25-14, 25-17. Lilly Stout had five aces, five digs and two kiills for West Noble. Marley Mast had seven assists, Abby Seigel had three kills and Ariana Eicher had three aces.
Churubusco outlasts Fremont
FREMONT — Fremont pushed Churubusco to five sets on Thursday. But the Whitley County Eagles escaped the Cage with the victory.
Churubusco setter Aryssa George added on to her huge assists numbers. She surpassed the 2,000 career assists milestone in her team’s win at Central Noble on Tuesday.
In other area action Thursday, Lakewood Park lost at Bethany Christian 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9; Eastside defeated visiting Hamilton 25-17, 27-29, 25-19, 25-12; and Westview lost at Northridge 25-21, 25-16, 25-17.
Panthers beat by Falcons
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Marlee Armstrong had five kills and a solo block for the Panthers. Adilyn Smith had 10 digs, Bailey Delancey had seven assists, and Chloe Kintz had two aces.
Girls Prep Golf Barons play well in loss
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb played well in a 152-165 loss to state-ranked Carroll Thursday at Autumn Ridge.
Taylor Larkins was medalist with 34 to lead the Chargers.
Grace Pfister fired a 38 to lead the Barons. Jadan Tompkins only had 14 putts in shooting a 42.
Carroll 152, DeKalb 165
Carroll: Larkins 34, DeRue 37, Carr 39, Wing 42, Frick 44.
DeKalb: G. Pfister 38, Tompkins 42, S. Pfister 42, P. Williams 43, Traylor 53.
Chargers’ Weigold medals
SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble lost to Whitjko 214-232 on Thursday.
Charger Aubrey Weigold earned medalist honors with a 50.
West Noble also had Lacy Leamon with 54, Lily Lindsay with 59, Kenzie Krider with 69 and Kaylie Ratliff with 70.
Boys Prep Tennis Eagles win at Westview
EMMA — Fremont defeated Westview 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
The Eagles won two of the three three-set matches. Tyler Miller at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Baker and Jake Hilvers rallied from losing first sets to win matches for FHS.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 3-2. Fremont had wins from Trevor Reetz and Silas Porter in singles and the doubles team of Charlie Senecal and Isaac Perez. The Warriors had singles victories from Pierce Yoder and Kaleb Iddings.
Fremont 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Mason Clark 6-4, 6-1. 2. Kaden Hostetler (WV) def. Corbin Beeman 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. 3. Tyler Miller (F) def. Dylan Shrock 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (WV) def. Zander Reetz-Austin Fugate 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ryan Baker-Jake Hilvers (F) def. Jace Lang-Luke Stults 5-7, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3.
Knights fall to Lions
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Leo 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
Ettore Bona won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for the Knights’ lone point.
In other area action Thursday, Angola won 5-0 at home against Northeast Corner Conference rival West Noble, Lakeland lost at Fairfield 5-0, and DeKalb won at NE8 rival Columbia City 3-2.
Leo 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Evan Winters 6-2, 6-1. 2. Isaac Copeland (L) def. Jackson Leedy 6-3, 6-2. 3. Jonathan Plattner (L) def. Gray Mullins 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Andrew Roth-Eli LaGrange (L) def. Cole Thompson-Ethan Jansen 6-1, 6-1. 2. Maddox Nelson-Rabon Forest (L) def. Mason Monahan-Jacob Spencer 6-0, 6-0.
Panthers bested by Braves
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Blackhawk Christian 5-0 Thursday at Kreager Park. The Braves won the junior varsity dual 3-0.
Blackhawk Christian 5,
Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Sam Donnelly (BC) def. Landry Keipper 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. 2. Geno Rongos (BC) def. Keegan German 6-3, 6-2. 3. Caleb York (BC) def. Chase Hayward 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Will Guthrie-Bryce Sefton (BC) def. Braeden Morr-Luke Krapfl 6-0, 6-4. 2. Luke Mansfield-Conner Treesh (BC) def. Brady Strater-Sean Bontreger 6-1, 6-2.
Girls Prep Soccer AHS tops Lakers in shootout
LAGRANGE — Angola defeated Lakeland 2-1 in a shootout Thursday after the two Northeast Corner Conference teams played to a 2-2 tie after 94 minutes of soccer, including two seven-minute overtime periods.
Addison Sallows and Frances Krebs scored in the second half for the Hornets. Sallows and Isabella Robertson scored in the shootout.
Sallows made two saves in goal in the first half for Angola. Autumn Hill played in goal in the second half and overtime and made six saves.
Taylor Jerdon and Cameron Alleshouse scored in the second half for the Lakers.
Lakeland and the Hornets played to a scoreless tie in the junior varsity match.
Knights win at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — East Noble picked up a 2-0 non-conference victory over Wawasee on Thursday.
The Knights scored in each half. Kyleigh Honaker and Olivia Winkle tallied for EN.
Addy Ritchie made four saves in goal to earn the shutout for East Noble.
Warriors fall to Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — Westview battled Northridge in a 2-1 loss on Thursday.
The Raiders scored both of their goals in the first half. Kelsie Ward scored for the Warriors in the second half on an assist from Karly Miller. But Westview could not get the equalizer.
In other area action Thursday, DeKalb lost to visiting Carroll 7-0.
Boys Prep Soccer Chargers beat Class 1A state-ranked Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — West Noble defeated Class 1A fifth-ranked Bethany Christian 2-1 on Thursday.
Eddy Macias scored the game-winning goal for the Chargers with five minutes left.
Victor Rodriguez scored midway in the first half to give West Noble a 1-0 lead. The Bruins scored on a penalty kick in the second half to tie the intense contest.
LPC nips Central Noble
ALBION — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Central Noble 1-0 Thursday.
Hayden Korte scored the lone goal of the match for the Panthers.
The Cougars celebrated senior night, honoring seniors Jeremiah Imhof, Cam Elias and Josh Sexton.
Warriors defeat Heights
EMMA — Class 1A top-ranked Westview defeated Prairie Heights 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Sam Zolman made 19 saves in goal for the Panthers.
Hornets tie with Vikings
ANGOLA — Angola and Huntington North played to a 1-1 tie on Thursday.
The Hornets scored first on a goal from Cam Steury in the 32nd minute. The Vikings’ Sully Marshall scored in the second half.
Huntington North won the junior varsity match 4-0.
Garrett falls to Generals
FORT WAYNE — Garrett lost to Wayne 2-1 on Thursday.
All the scoring took place in the first half. Asher Hallam scored for the Railroaders.
Braydon Kennedy made 14 saves in goal for Garrett.
College Tennis Trine men topple Spartans
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Manchester 9-0 on Wednesday.
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Sammy Yin (T) def. Brennan Beachy 6-1, 6-0. 2. Cole Goodman (T) def. Braydon Hoggatt 6-0, 6-0. 3. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Blake Schroeder 6-1, 6-1. 4. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Henry Blakely 6-2, 6-0. 5. Caleb Morris (T) def. Anthony Bau 6-2, 6-0. 6. Drew Dixon (T) def. Andrew Schrier 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Yin-Spirrison (T) def. Blakely-Hoggatt 8-1. 2. Dixon-Goodman (T) def. Bau-Schrier 8-2. Nicholas Jen-Evan Nay (T) def. Beachy-Schroeder 8-3.
Middle School Volleyball Charger eighth graders win
West Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated Millersburg 25-9, 25-12 Thursday.
Elyse Mead had eight kills and seven digs for the Chargers. Ella Limerick had eight assists and five aces. Kaylin Slone had seven assists and two aces.
Addyson Burns had four digs and four aces for West Noble. Ava DeLong had three kills and six digs, and Jeanetta Keene added three kills and four digs.
