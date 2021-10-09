LIGONIER — Down by one goal against NorthWood.
That spelled doom for DeKalb’s girls in the Class 2A sectional championship in three of the last four years, and it happened twice Saturday night at West Noble.
The Panthers traditionally had settled back defensively, taken away DeKalb’s time and space and watch clock click to zero, when they collected their trophy.
This time was different. The Barons twice rallied from a goal down, the second time only 2 1/2 minutes after NorthWood had gone ahead.
Hope Lewis fired in a high, arching 25-yarder to tie it with 7:53 left. Then she took a corner kick and Riley Exford charged in to head it home — the first header goal of her career — with 5:19 to go. DeKalb survived from there, and took sectional championship with a 3-2 victory.
The two team have met in the sectional final in all five years since the IHSAA divided the girls soccer state tournament into three classes (NorthWood has three victories, the Barons two).
Familiarity breeds contempt, and it was rough, physical, sometimes chippy match that made keeping calm difficult.
The Barons battled through all that, plus came from behind to win.
“Resillient through adversity, having tons of grit,” Baron coach Terry Exford said. “Part of our coaching has been to instill that in our girls. Just because you get down by a goal, we don’t give up. We’re still in it no matter what.
“I would say they showed it tonight.”
The Panthers (11-4-1) took a 2-1 lead as Eva Slost took a sweet pass from Joslyn Miller and put one into the upper right corner at 10:23 mark. The Barons expected NorthWood to go into defense mode.
“We knew they would sit back defensively and make it harder for us,” Coach Exford said. “NorthWood has always been defense, and transition into attack. We knew it was going to be hard to get a goal against them.
“in previous years, that’s what it’s been. They always have a defensive presence.”
They didn’t have one on Lewis, who found herself alone with the ball in the middle of the field.
“All i could think was to get us back in a situation where we could win,” she said.”We couldn’t give up because we fought the whole way through.”
“It was a lot of pressure, but I knew the team was counting on me to make it.”
A short time later, Lewis was at the corner arc, and sent one to the goalmouth.
“I was in an adrenaline rush,” Riley Exford said. “I saw Hope on the corner, and I thought ‘I’m just going to run in and head that ball in. It was crazy that was so fun. It’s my first header goal ever
“We’re extremely persistent. I knew we could do it when we got down a goal, and when we got down 2-1.”
“It shows how much fight our team has,” Lewis added. “We lost last year and we really wanted to win it. We might have just wanted it more this year.”
Caitlin Knepp’s goal gave NorthWood a 1-0 halftime lead. Lilly Budde tied it for DeKalb, scoring out of a scramble in front with 25:05 left.
