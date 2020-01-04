CHURUBUSCO — A Columbia City man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening near Churubusco.
According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Seth Thompson, 20, was found in the 5700 block of North CR 450E, between Churubusco and Tri-Lakes, at about 10:15 p.m. Friday.
Thompson was traveling northbound on CR 450E, and when the vehicle approached a curve, it continued straight, going down an embankment and into a tree.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Whitley County coroner are investigating the crash. No others were found inside the vehicle.
The Smith Township Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
