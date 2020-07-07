Angola Balloons Aloft Competition Director, Phil Clinger, has been coordinating Angola Balloons Aloft since its inception in 2010.
Clinger, owner of Aviation Endeavors, has a long history with hot air ballooning and directs several other events including the Michigan Challenge and the Battle Creek Field of Flight. He became interested in hot air ballooning in 1993 and started directing hot air balloon events in 2000. Clinger also now owns and operates a FAA certified hot air balloon repair station, Thermal Air Repair.
He flies in many festivals and competition events including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and Festival del Globo in Leon, Mexico. When not competing or attending festivals, Clinger flies hot air balloon rides near his Battle Creek, Mich. home and in Traverse City, Mich.
Balloons Aloft is strictly an invitation-only event whereby Clinger selects some of the top-notch, most proficient pilots to fly hailing from states all over the country. The process begins in the late fall each year and ends in July with the three-day event.
Pilots are pre-registered and must provide the director with specific information about their balloon including their certification to fly, balloon air worthiness, insurance, and qualifications to attend the event. After selection is complete from the number of applications that are submitted, the confirmation process begins and pilots plan to attend one of their very favorite events held in Angola.
Comments by the pilots often include what a friendly town Angola is and how much they enjoy meeting the local folks.
One of the many duties of the event’s Competition Director and one of the most important is filing for a waiver with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). This allows the balloons to fly with reduced restrictions on altitude over the event and community making it more conducive to competition. Clinger leads a team of professionals on his staff that includes a safety officer, scoring officer, field judges, meteorologist and landowner relations officer. This combined group puts together an amazing show of competition flying and evening glows. Pilot briefings are held each morning and evening prior to the launch times as the director goes over the various scenarios concerning wind direction, weather, safety precautions, and the competition challenge the pilots will face for the flight.
This operations staff’s morning starts early around 4:30 a.m. when they begin to check weather and wind directions. After completing their forecasts, they can then decide which area is best for launch sites and where best to place targets.
Selecting target sites can be quite difficult based on available sites and weather predictions to make the Tasks challenging but possible for the pilots to achieve. The final decision is usually made just minutes before the pilot briefing. This year, Clinger’s team will make every effort to fly over the city for each of the four flights. We all know the expression, “change like the wind,” so what is evident at 4:30 a.m./p.m. may change by 6:30 a.m./p.m. and Clinger’s team must predict that change.
After pilots leave the briefing, the operations team heads out to the target sites to prepare for the arrival of the balloons while the pilots are out selecting launch sites. The basic goal of the competition is for the pilots to see how close they can get their marker to the center of the target after flying at least three kilometers with only the different wind currents providing the steering. The markers are measured to the center of the ‘X’ and many times the results are separated by a few inches or less. After the flight, which usually includes several targets, the measurements and data are loaded into a scoring system developed by the Balloon Federation of America and the competition standings are published. The many months of planning and organizing each year brings Angola and the surrounding communities an exciting and fun-filled weekend in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.