Volleyball Heights rallies to get past Lakewood Park
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights rallied from losing the first two sets convincingly to defeat Lakewood Park Christian in five sets Thursday night. The scores were 12-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13.
Morgan Bachelor led Heights with 22 assists and five aces. Kalli Aaron scored nine kills with six blocks. Amy German added 21 digs.
In other action Thursday, Lakeland won at Hamilton 25-7, 25-19, 25-11. The Lakers won the junior varsity match 25-21, 25-14.
Boys Tennis Fremont falls to Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Fremont lost to Bethany Christian 5-0 on Thursday.
Ethan Bock at No. 1 singles, Nick Miller at No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Nick Rutherford and Alex Chilenski all battled in three-set losses for the Eagles.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 5-4. Brad Wyse, Logan Campbell and Aiden Dornbush won singles matches for the Eagles. Isaac Hirschy won two doubles matches, 8-7 (7-2) with Campbell and 6-0 with Lukas Burlew.
Bethany Christian 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Caleb Shenk (BC) def. Ethan Bock 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-1. 2. Braden Bohn (BC) def. Nick Miller 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Josh Cartwright (BC) def. Josh Sherbondy 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Nathan Oostland-Joseph Mounsithiraj (BC) def. Evan Towns-Sam Verdin 6-3, 6-1. 2. Will Nisley-Tyson Miller (BC) def. Nick Rutherford-Alex Chilenski 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
PH defeats Lakers
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights won 4-1 over Lakeland in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday.
Panther singles players Leyton Byler (No. 1), Mike Perkins (No. 2) and Chase Bachelor (No. 3) won in straight sets. Laker juniors Luke Franke and Blake Sturdivant won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.
Heights won the junior varsity dual 4-0. Jacob Graber, Kamden Leedy and Asa Wells won singles matches for the Panthers, and Logan Swygart and Kaleb Lounsbury won together in doubles.
Prairie Heights 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Corey Christie 6-1, 6-2. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Colton Fleeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant (LL) def. Logan Nott-Logan Hamilton 6-1, 6-1. 2. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler (PH) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
College Soccer Thunder women start Boughton era with win
FRANKLIN — Trine University’s women’s soccer team opened the season for new coach Gary Boughton with a 1-0 victory over Franklin Friday.
Veronica Ocampo’s corner kick deflected into the goal off a Grizzlie player with just under 17 minutes left in the second half. Ahdrin Bordner made five saves in goal to earn the shutout for Trine.
Each team took seven shots.
Trine men open with a victory over Earlham
RICHMOND — Trine University’s men’s soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 victory over Earlham on Friday.
Nooh Aljabaly scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick with 19 minutes left for the Thunder.
Trine dominated possession in the non-conference contest, outshooting the Quakers 16-0 and had a 16-1 advantage in corner kicks. Thunder goalkeeper Taylor Medina did not have to make a save to get credit for the shutout.
Pro Baseball TinCaps club Cubs
FORT WAYNE — Dwanya Williams-Sutton had two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 9-4 victory over South Bend Thursday night at Parkview Field.
Seven of 11 Fort Wayne hits were for extra bases, and 18-year-old starting pitcher Jesus Gonzalez (1-0) allowed one earned run and two hits over five innings in his TinCaps debut. He struck out two and walked one.
Chris Givin and Chandler Seagle each had two hits for Fort Wayne (28-38 second half, 61-73 overall before Friday night’s game). Givin drove in three runs and Justin Lopez scored twice.
Marcus Mastrobuoni and Yonathan Perlaza each had two hits, a run and an RBI for South Bend (36-29, 73-60).
Correction
A big goal-scoring match from West Noble’s Neyda Macias against Angola was incorrectly reported in Wednesday’s editions of the News Sun and the Herald Republican. Macias scored seven goals in the Chargers’ 11-2 victory over the Hornets.
The KPC Media Group sports department regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.